Community Rallies Behind Brighton Girl As She Battles Leukemia

May 3, 2018

The Brighton-area community is rallying around a young girl after she received a devastating medical diagnosis.



12-year-old Emma Roberts attends Maltby Intermediate School in Brighton. Several weeks ago she entered C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor and was initially diagnosed with a case of double pneumonia. But after blood tests came back, doctors confirmed she had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.



Family friend Janice Buckley tells WHMI that after letting that stunning development sink in, they quickly mobilized to try and support Emma both emotionally and financially as she battles the disease, including selling t-shirts that say #EmmaRobertsStrong to help raise awareness for children's cancer, specifically leukemia, but also in hopes that the community will rally together. “Emma Roberts is an active, loving and very funny girl. Always seen with a smile, and a giggle not far behind! But more than that, she is a fighter! And boy has the fight of her life been tested. We know #emmawillfightandwin! But this will be a long road ahead for the Roberts, but specifically for our sweet girl!”



Proceeds from the fundraiser, which runs through May 20th, will be used towards medical assistance, as well as future needs for Emma, and a portion of the proceeds will also go towards Mott Children’s Hospital. They are also asking everyone to use the hashtag #EmmaRobertsStrong on social media with a picture of them wearing one of the shirts. You’ll find the link below. (JK)