Competency Exam Ordered For Man Charged W/ Attempted Murder

April 27, 2018

A Genoa Township man being held on a $1 (m) million bond for attempted murder is undergoing psychiatric testing.



50-year-old Michael Troy Mapes appeared in 53rd District Court for an exam recently, where he was referred to the state forensic center for examinations related to competency and criminal responsibility. The case has been adjourned pending a completion of those examinations. Mapes remains jailed on a $1 (m) million cash/surety bond. He’s facing multiple felony charges including assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, arson-preparing to burn a building, and resisting/assaulting a police officer among others.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a possible armed suicidal subject at a residence off of Brighton Road in Genoa Township around 8:45pm April 10th. Mapes had already fled the area when a unit responded. Early the next morning, the Sheriff's Office received a second call from the residence indicating Mapes had returned. The 41-year-old female caller indicated that she had awoke to Mapes pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. The caller explained she observed a lighter in his hand and that Mapes had a rifle slung over his shoulder. The victim and her two children ages 12 and 14 were able to flee the residence, and while doing so indicated heard a gunshot and Mapes yelling. Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. He eventually attempted to leave the area in his vehicle. He was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit and physical altercation with deputies on scene.



If convicted, Mapes could be sentenced to life in prison.(JM)