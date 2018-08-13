Competency Hearing Set For Woman Who Threatened Local Family

August 13, 2018

A woman who allegedly threatened acts of violence against a local family returns to court later this month for a hearing that will determine whether she is competent to stand trial.



20-year-old Karen Lockwood of Richmond, Michigan is charged in two separate cases, the first of which is said to have occurred February 12th. She is facing counts of unlawful posting of a message, communicating with another via computer/internet to commit a crime and malicious use of a telephone. The second incident was reported February 25th and Lockwood was then also charged with false report or threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a felony and malicious use of a telephone in connection.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a social media threats complaint that involved Village Elementary School in Hartland Township. The initial report revealed a suspect was threatening a family from the Hartland area through Facebook messenger and by sending text messages to a family member's phone. Lockwood reportedly threatened “shooting up the school" where members of the family were students and burning the family's house down.



During the investigation, detectives learned that Lockwood had established numerous fictitious social media accounts, email accounts and internet based phone numbers to communicate the threats and conceal her identity. It was later determined Lockwood had no means to carry out the threats.



Lockwood returns to 53rd District Court in Howell August 30th for a competency hearing. She remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail. (DK)