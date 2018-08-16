Contract Re-Openers Ratified For Two Of Three Bargaining Units

August 16, 2018

Two of the three bargaining units representing employees in the Brighton Area Schools have ratified contract re-openers for the 2018-19 year.



BESPA, representing about 100 hourly employees, and BASAA, which represents about 20 administrators, both ratified salary and wage reopeners last week. BESPA is the Brighton Educational Support Personnel Association and represents secretaries, para-professionals, maintenance workers, food service and ancillary service personnel. The Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association represents about 20 principals, assistant principals and department directors.





Both bargaining groups will receive 2% pay hikes, and will be required to attend professional development classes that are directly associated with their positions. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI the contract talks were cordial and the vote to ratify was unanimous on the part of both bargaining units.



The district is also currently involved in discussions on a contract re-opener with the Brighton Education Association, representing 318 district teachers. After a couple of preliminary meetings, the two sides will be meeting regularly as the start of school draws near, according to Gray, the chief negotiator for the district. (JK)