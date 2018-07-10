Conway Township Approves New Cell Tower To Improve Local Service

July 10, 2018

Conway Township has approved a special use permit and site plan review for a new communication facility tower.



A 150 foot tower is currently in the works for Conway Township in an effort to bring better cell phone service and data to the township. The wireless tower will be provided by AT&T’s wireless service, New Cingular Wireless, and will be located on North Fowlerville Road. A representative of New Cingular Wireless was present for Monday night’s Public Hearing and Planning Commission Meeting. During the meeting, the board approved the special use permit and site plan review for the construction of the project.



Conway Township Zoning Administrator Todd Thomas told WHMI that the wireless tower should be under construction within the next six months. New Cingular Wireless will be paying the full construction costs for the project. (DF)