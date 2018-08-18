Counselor Named As New BHS Co-Principal

August 18, 2018

At its meeting this week, the Brighton Board of Education voted to approve the promotion of BHS counselor Jennifer Sprys-Tellner to the position of grade-level principal at Brighton High School.



Her appointment marks the addition of one co-principal for a total of 4 starting this fall at the 2,100-student school. Sprys-Tellner will be a grade principal, but was elevated to her new position in part to help students with counseling needs and emotional issues. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that with her counseling expertise Sprys-Tellner will be a valuable addition to the high school administrative staff.



Sprys-Tellner has been employed by the Brighton Area Schools since 1991. She was an elementary teacher for 12 years and became a school guidance counselor in 2003. In 2014, she was also named executive board advisor, and most recently, she was named coordinator of counseling services at the high school. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in counseling from Eastern Michigan University. Her annual salary will be $101,665. (TT)