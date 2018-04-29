Water Again Safe to Drink in Country Club Annex of Brighton Twp.

April 29, 2018

The precautionary boil water advisory for residents in Brighton Township’s Country Club Annex subdivision has been rescinded. Mark St. Charles, the chairman of the Livingston Community Water Authority, says the water main that caused the shutdown has been repaired and a bacteriological survey has been taken that indicates the water is safe to drink. Once again, the precautionary boil water notice for the Country Club Annex subdivision is no longer in effect and the water has been pronounced safe for human consumption. (TT)