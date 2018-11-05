County Clerk: Voters Should Prepare For Heavy Turnout Tuesday

November 5, 2018

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday and with large turnout expected, some can expect to encounter lines depending on what time they go.



As for the spike in turnout, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley thinks that overall people are interested in the political process right now. She tells WHMI people are passionate on multiple fronts, whether it be relate to a particular party or topic. She says that historically mid-term elections run right around 50 to 52% voter turnout. In comparison, she says they’re expecting close to 80% on Tuesday.



Knowing there will be heavier turnout and in anticipation of voters coming out, Livingston County Elections Coordinator Joe Bridgman says they want to make sure everyone is prepared and ready to go. He notes voters will first fill out a small application and then should be prepared to have their license or photo ID out. If you do not have photo ID, you can still cast a ballot by signing an affidavit. Bridgman tells WHMI there are a number of resources available on the county clerk’s website to preview individual ballots and read proposals word for word. He advises voters take the time to review offices and proposals on the ballot so they can be prepared before heading to the polls. Sample ballots are available for voters on the Livingston County Clerk’s website, a link for which is below.



Meanwhile, Hundley says new election equipment purchased in 2017 is working out very well but there are a couple of things officials want local voters to be aware of on Election Day. Once the election inspector has removed the stub from the ballot and the voter is approaching the tabulator to cast their vote, she says the ballot needs to be out of the top approximately 1 ½ to 2 inches so the scan can grip the ballot and pull it through. Hundley says if the voter feels more comfortable, once they are right in front of the tabulator, they can remove the ballot from the secrecy sleeve and feed it in so it doesn’t get tied up. If the ballot is not out far enough, then the scan can’t grab it. Hundley tells WHMI they ask that voters remain at the tabulator until the flag of the United States pops up and they actually see that their vote has been cast and counted.



Hundley says election inspectors will be instructing voters on Election Day to watch for that flag as well. (JM)