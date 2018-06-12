County Commissioner Offers Free 4-Year Cleary Scholarship

A free four-year university scholarship is being made available for local high school seniors, but just days remains to apply.



Brighton Realtor and Livingston County Commissioner Carol Griffith was the winning bidder for a 4-year full tuition scholarship to Cleary University at the recently held Vehicle to a Better Future event at the school’s Genoa Township campus. Griffith has decided to award it an “exceptional graduating high school senior who is determined & inspiring” for use this fall. Griffith says she is “particularly excited and humbled” to be a “game-changer” in a student’s future, adding that Cleary has a “prominent reputation for advancing students and retaining academic talent to work right here in our community.” Griffith says it’s a valuable component of economic development and adds to the strength of the community.



Some of the criteria for the scholarship includes meeting Cleary University admission requirements and a completed application for admissions. Students must also complete a free application for student aid to be eligible in accordance with Cleary University admission requirements. Submissions for the free 4-year scholarship must be made by this Friday, June 15th. Email letters of consideration to: Carolgriffithscholarship2018@cleary.edu no later than June 15th, 2018. (JK)