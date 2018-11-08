Three Students Win Essay Contest In Hartland

November 8, 2018

The Cromaine District Library in Hartland has announced winners of the 2018 Grant Sweet Memorial Essay Contest.



The contest was open to all Livingston County students in grades 7-12. Students had to interview a soldier or veteran and compose a 250- word essay on what service meant/means to the veteran and themselves. Cromaine Library hosts the contest in memory of Grant Sweet, a long-time Cromaine employee, who cared deeply about veterans and had tremendous respect for their contributions. This year's contest winners are all Hartland Consolidated Schools students.



Logan Berner, an 8th grader at Hartland Middle School, won first place for $300 and an American Legion gold medal. Jackson Donaldson, a 9th grader at Hartland High School won second place for $200 and received an American Legion silver medal while Elizabeth Arnold, an 8th grader at Hartland Middle School, won third place for $100 and an American Legion bronze medal.



Supporters of the contest prizes include Friends of Cromaine Library, American Legion Austin Moore Post 415, and anonymous donors. All of the winning essays will be featured on the library’s website at www.cromaine.org and in the 2019 Memorial Day Parade Booklet. Pictured from left, Logan Berner, Doug Kuhn (Commander of American Legion Austin Moore Post 415), Jackson Donaldson, and Elizabeth Arnold. (JM)