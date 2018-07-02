Cromaine Library: Not Too Late To Sign Up For Summer Reading Program

July 2, 2018

Community members still have time to get involved with their local library’s summer reading program and to take part in various events for every age group.



In early June, Livingston County libraries kicked off their summer reading programs, offering incentives to promote reading throughout the summer. Participants track their reading hours to earn prizes and grand prize drawings will be held at the program’s concluding ceremony August 18th.



Library officials say it’s critical to keeping kids on track while school is out, and may even put them ahead when school resumes. Anyone interested in signing up for the reading program can do so at their local library. Hartland Cromaine District Library Director Ceci Marlow says they still have spots open in their program and encourages interested parties to sign up even if they’re wait-listed, as participants sometimes drop out throughout the summer.



Marlow reminds there are also a number of happenings for every age that combine education with fun. She tells WHMI they plan to reflect the library’s summer reading program theme, “Libraries Rock”, by offering courses that explore geology, rock jewelry, healing stones and crystals, songwriting and the guitar.



You can find more information about the program and summer events at the link below. (DK)