CSX Railroad Crossing At Brighton Lake Road To Close Monday

June 9, 2018

CSX Railroad will be performing much needed maintenance on a railroad crossing in the City of Brighton starting Monday.



The work will be a complete reconstruction of the crossing. In order to perform the work, CSX will be closing Brighton Lake Road at the crossing in both directions. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday morning and continue through Friday, weather permitting.



The maintenance work is said to be much needed and Brighton DPW Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI it’s anticipated the railroad crossing should re-open by Saturday, June 16th. He says last year, CSX performed work at the Main Street railroad crossing and that took roughly one week before it re-opened. He says this is basically the next road down from that CSX Railroad and kind of a main thoroughfare coming south of town so he advises motorists pay attention to posted detours. He says Monday was determined to be the best start time because after July there are a lot of events downtown, and coupled with the construction on Second Street set to begin June 18th, and other work continuing on Challis Road, everything would only get busier.



Goch says the City is taking every effort to ensure the closure will cause the least amount of traffic disruption as possible. (JM/JK)