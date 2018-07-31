D-19 Construction Project Nearing Completion

July 31, 2018

Motorists who utilize D-19 will hopefully be free from construction travel delays soon and should hang in there a little bit longer.



The pavement rehabilitation and shoulder paving project encompasses a stretch of D-19 from roughly Schafer to Triangle Lake Roads in Marion Township. It’s a busy road and two-way traffic is being maintained during the project but under flag control.



Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI the project is moving along. He says D-19 gets packed during rush hour and users have had to deal with some big delays. He says crews are gaining on the project but D-19 is only two lanes, which can make for a bit of a mess.



The project is continuing. Craine says it should wrap up on time, potentially the end of this week. All work is weather dependent. (JM)