Indoor/Outdoor Water Park Could Surface in Wixom

July 27, 2018

A pretty cool family-themed attraction could be coming to Wixom.



Plans are said to be very preliminary for the mixed-use project totaling roughly $300 (m) million. The vision is a resort-like atmosphere featuring an indoor/outdoor water park, a luxury hotel with 500-800 rooms, office buildings, shops and restaurants. Wixom-based Damas Group LLC purchased 82 acres of empty land surrounding its corporate building on Beck Road, north of I-96. The three parcels sold earlier this month for $3.9 (m) million and have been vacant for decades.



Developers told Crain's Detroit Business the idea came from their own families. They all have kids but are always going to other water parks because there isn’t anything around the local area. Developers are said to be working with the City of Wixom and Oakland County to determine the best use of the property. If all goes well, they could break ground next year. (JM)