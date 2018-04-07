Repairs To I-94 Bridge Over Dancer Road in Dexter Start April 14th

April 7, 2018

Bridge repairs will impact traffic for about a week in the Dexter area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will complete bridge repairs on eastbound I-94 over Dancer Road in Dexter. The work is part of an overall $1 (m) million investment in critical repairs to eight structures throughout Washtenaw, Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson counties. M-DOT advises work will require closing one lane on eastbound I-94 over Dancer Road while beam repairs are completed. While one lane will remain open to motorists, the closure is expected to cause 30 to 60-minute delays during peak travel times. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route if able. Dancer Road will be closed below I-94 and traffic detoured to accommodate this work.



The project is expected to start around 9pm on Friday, April 13th, with an estimated completion date of Friday, April 20th. (JM)