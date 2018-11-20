Fowlerville Man Files Suit Against Jackson County

November 20, 2018

A federal lawsuit filed by a local man alleges he was attacked by a deputy while incarcerated at a southern Michigan jail.



The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit on November 1st by 37-year-old Daniel Bewernitz of Fowlerville. The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 and includes the allegations about a Jackson County sheriff's deputy. It alleges excessive force under the 14th amendment, gross negligence and other constitutional violations. Bewernitz was arrested following a fight with his brother in October 2016. The lawsuit says Bewernitz requested medical attention and was pounding on his cell door when the deputy told him to stop the banging, kicked him and sprayed him with mace. Bewernitz, who is currently imprisoned on other felony convictions, says he suffered a permanent injury to his right eye.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it's aware of the lawsuit, but couldn't comment on specific details. Court dates are pending. (JM)