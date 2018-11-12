DART Teams Seeks New Volunteer Members

November 12, 2018

An upcoming recruitment open house aims to attract future volunteers to assist local first responders when called out to house fires and other disasters.



The Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team or DART is an all-volunteer, independent organization committed to the health and well-being of local first responders on scene. DART has been in operation since 2012 and volunteers assist local law enforcement agencies, fire departments, EMS and other first responders. The team provides "canteen" services such as coffee, cold drinks, and snacks as well as "rehab" services that help keep them warm and dry in the cold winter months and cool and hydrated in the hot summer months.



On Saturday, December 1st the Hamburg Township Fire Department will be hosting a recruitment open house for DART. Anyone with a desire to volunteer and give back can stop by the event to meet team members and learn what they do to assist first responders. The open house will run from 10am to noon at Station 12, located at 10100 Veterans Memorial Drive. More information about DART can be found through the link. An event flyer is attached. (JM)