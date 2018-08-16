Dates Set For Opening of Cinderella's Closet

Local students looking for inexpensive options for Homecoming dresses can take advantage of a non-profit boutique next month.



High school students will have two opportunities in September to shop Cinderella’s Closet, which is held at Snedicor’s Cleaners in Brighton. The eco-friendly program, operated by LACASA, collects new or gently-used formal dresses over the course of the year and sells them for $25 apiece to teens before homecoming, and then again in the spring during prom season. All proceeds go to provide help and hope for victims and survivors of interpersonal violence at LACASA.



The boutique will be open September 6th and 7th from 3 to 8 pm, and on the 8th from 11am to 4pm. The second shopping weekend will be held September 13th through the 15th with the same hours of operation. Limited dress scholarships are available by speaking with the project leader on duty. LACASA wants to remind shoppers that they must be a high school teen and will be required to present a school ID.



More information about Cinderella’s Closet can be found at the link below. (DK)