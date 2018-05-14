Deadline Friday To Apply For Pinckney School Board Vacancy

May 14, 2018

Applications are due this week from residents interested in serving on the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education.



In response to the resignation of Trustee Rob Guilloz, the board is considering applications to fill the vacancy. The candidate appointed to the position will serve a term from the date of appointment through November, 2018. Any qualified resident of the Pinckney Community Schools district interested in being considered for filling the vacancy should submit an application to Superintendent Rick Todd. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident and a registered voter in the district. Applications are available on the district website and must be received no later than 4pm this Friday, May 18th.



The Board of Education is scheduled to interview finalists in open session at their regular meeting on Thursday, May 24th at 7pm, and anticipates appointing a candidate to the seat at that same night.



The application must be received by the Superintendent via email to Rick Todd rtodd@pinckneypirates.org or via mail to the Board of Education office as follows:



Superintendent of Schools

Pinckney Community Schools

2130 East M-36, Pinckney, Michigan 48169