Death Of Lyon Township Baby Under Investigation

April 30, 2018

The death of a 15-month-old Lyon Township girl over the weekend is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



Paramedics responded to a 911 call around 11:30 Saturday morning at a residence inside the Kensington Mobile Home Park, south of Grand River, east of Kent Lake Road. The sheriff’s office says the baby was found "unconscious and not breathing" and paramedics determined the baby "was beyond help and was deceased." A doctor confirmed her death remotely. The Oakland County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy.



The baby was home with her 22-year-old mother and the mother's 22-year-old boyfriend, both Lyon Township residents. (JK)