Forum Allows Voters To Size Up Democratic Candidates For Congress

July 13, 2018

Candidates running for Congress took part in a special forum held in Hartland Township, Thursday night.



Several hundred people came to the event at the Hartland Educational Support Services Center in anticipation of the August 7th primary. The forum was sponsored in part by Voter’s Voice, the League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell area unit and the Howell, Brighton and Hartland chambers of commerce along with The Livingston Post and WHMI.



The two Democrats hoping win the nomination to run for 8th Congressional District were there. Elissa Slotkin said her career in national security has prepared her for Washington. Slotkin said that after 9/11, she decided to serve her country and did so for 14 years. This included 3 tours of duty in Iraq. Slotkin said, when you work national security, you focus on a mission, get to work, close the door, bring disparate parties together, and hammer out a solution. She said it’s that same focus she wants to bring to the 8th District. She wants the cost of health care and prescriptions to come down, to make a once in a generation investment in infrastructure, and curb the role of money in politics.



Slotkin’s opponent in the primary is Chris Smith. Smith says he is a policy voter who has taught public policy for more than 30 years, including 24 at Michigan State University. He has penned over 45 books on the subject. Smith said he wants Medicare for all, no pipelines under the Great Lakes and offer free community college and technical education. He is in favor raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. He said he wants to be very clear in his stances, because voters need to know what they are voting for, and that they are tired of politicians who are not clear in where they stand.



The two debated over a series of topics related to current events and issues. They discussed international trade policy and border safety, among many things. One issue where they differed was how best to curb gun violence. Slotkin, who said she grew up in a gun-owning family and trained with a Glock and M4 assault rifle during her three tours of duty in Iraq, believes the best way to make a difference on this issue is to put in place a system of universal background checks and close all loopholes, adding that "people with experience with weapons are actually in the best position to lead on this issue."



Smith said he was for an outright ban on the sale of military-style weapons to the public, but that in his opinion the greatest method to effect change would be to remove the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from lawsuits related to the use of their products. "We know from the history of the law that the ability to file lawsuits for personal injuries and harms is the mechanism through which we increase the safety of all kinds of devices in society."



Slotkin promised to focus on the things she said really matter to people, and closed by saying that Congress won’t change unless the people change who they send there. Smith closed by saying he grew up in a union household, went to public schools, and believes in answering questions truthfully, whether he thinks it’s what the voter wants to hear or not.



The 8th Congressional seat is currently held by Republican incumbent Mike Bishop, who did not attend the forum as Congress remained in session. He is being challenged in the GOP primary by Lokesh Kumar.



The League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor Area, Brighton/Howell Area Unit live-streamed the event. The link is below. (MK/JK)