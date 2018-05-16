Dexter Townhall Road Resurfacing Starts Thursday

May 16, 2018

A road resurfacing project will shut down a portion of Dexter Townhall Road starting Thursday morning.



Dexter Townhall Road will be closed between North Territorial Road and Cedar Drive in Dexter Township. The road will close at approximately 7am Thursday and a detour will be posted for all through traffic. Property owners and residents within the project limits will be provided access to and from their property by the contractor.



The road resurfacing project is expected to take about two weeks to complete but all dates are subject to change due to weather conditions. (JM)