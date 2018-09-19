Dispose Of Sharps, Needles, And Drugs At Big Red Barrel Event

A special event is coming up for residents wishing to properly dispose of unused medications, sharps, and needles.



The Big Red Barrel, the Livingston County Drain Commissioner, and Walgreens are teaming up to help residents get rid of extra medicine and related paraphernalia the right way. There will be no costs, and no questions asked. The event takes place on Saturday, September 29th, from noon until 4pm at the Howell Walgreens on East Grand River Avenue.



The Drain Commissioner’s Office will be onsite to collect sharps and needles for they are billing as a “one time opportunity.” Sharps need to be in a heavy plastic container, like a plastic laundry detergent jug sealed with tape. This collection is for residents only, no businesses or medical facilities allowed. Liquid medications can be accepted only if they are in a zip-lock bag, stuffed with enough paper towels to absorb all the liquid. Separate bags must be used for each medication.



Prescription drug abuse information, including info on Narcan will be available. A pharmacist will be on hand to answer questions, and those interested in a flu shot can get that taken care of as well. (MK)