53rd District Court Announces Warrant Amnesty Event

April 10, 2018

Livingston County is preparing to host a warrant amnesty program.



The 53rd District Court announced the amnesty program for those who are delinquent on payments to the court. The program offers waivers of late fees to individuals upon payment of fines and costs in full, for a one-day period only. The program will be held on Thursday, May 24th from 8am to 4pm and is designed to enhance collections and minimize costs to the county. All misdemeanor and civil infraction cases in which a late fee and/or cost to compel appearance fees have been assessed are eligible. There is no negotiation for restitution owed.



Officials say individuals will not be arrested and jailed on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs issued by the court. Upon their appearance, the warrant would be canceled. 53rd District Court records showed active warrants for 4,142 individuals. Complete details can be found in the attachment. (JM)