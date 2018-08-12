Dive Team Recovers Body of Drowning Victim in Lake Shannon

August 12, 2018

At approximately 3pm Saturday, members of the Livingston County Dive Team located and recovered the body of 30-year-old Paulina Krystyna Turowska of Wixom in Deerfield Township's Lake Shannon. The original 911 call came in at about 4:45pm Friday, at which time witnesses reported Turowska failed to return to the surface after going in the water on Lake Shannon in Deerfield Township.



Hartland Fire Chief Adam Carroll told WHMI the woman was on a pontoon boat with friends. At some point, she went underwater. The Livingston County Dive Team resumed body recovery operations before 8am Saturday and recovered the body about 7 hours later in 15-20 feet of water. Photo: WXYZ. (JM)