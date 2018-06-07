Legislation Would Rename Howell Post Office To Honor WWII Veteran

June 7, 2018

Livingston County’s congressman has introduced legislation to rename the 8th District Post Office in honor of a well-known World War II Veteran from Howell.



Congressman Mike Bishop introduced the legislation Wednesday, on the 74th anniversary of D-Day. It would designate the United States Post Office at 325 South Michigan Avenue the “Sergeant Donald Burgett Post Office Building”. Burgett, an Army paratrooper, participated in the opening operations of the Normandy Invasion. He passed away on March 23rd of 2017 at the age of 91. Bishop honored his service and lasting legacy in a speech before colleagues in the House of Representatives. He says the post office designation to honor the memory of Burgett is one small way to recognize and remember the sacrifice of veterans. Bishop said “Seventy-four years ago today, Sergeant Burgett stormed the beaches of Normandy with more than 150,000 Allied forces to begin the liberation of Europe. We owe our freedoms to courageous veterans like Don – he is a truly great American whose legacy is absolutely deserving of this honor.”



Burgett was a member of the 101st Airborne, A Company, and he fought throughout the European theater, including Normandy on D-Day, the Netherlands during Operation Market Garden, and Bastogne. Sergeant Burgett returned to the United States and lived almost his entire adult life in Howell. He published four books, including Currahee!, published in 1967 and endorsed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In addition to his writing, he was also an active member of several veterans’ organizations including the VFW, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and the Military Order of the Cootie. He was a local builder, and loved spending time outdoors.



The legislation now heads to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. (JM)