Donations To Salvation Army Red Kettles Doubled This Saturday

December 7, 2018

All donations made to the Salvation Army of Livingston County’s red kettles this Saturday will be doubled.



With three weeks left of red kettles on the streets, officials with the local Corps say holiday shoppers can double their generosity when they donate to a Livingston County Salvation Army red kettle at the Kroger stores in Howell and Brighton. Thanks to The Brighton Rotary and Auto Lab, all donations will be matched up to their designated amounts; a donation of $1 is effectively $2, $5 turns into $10, and so on. The higher the donation amount, the higher the matching contribution.



Due to national contracts, the Red Kettles went out two weeks later than in the past so the local Corps is behind on its normal donations totals for the week. Officials say any boost in donations will make a huge difference. Major Prezza Morrison says they are blessed to have such a generous community that steps up when needed and Saturday’s matching kettle day will give them the boost in donations they need. Funds raised support programs and services for thousands of local families and individuals in times of need 365 days a year across Livingston County. Red Kettle donations ensure The Salvation Army can continue to provide more than just food and shelter to local citizens in need that include youth programs, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope family assistance and many other vital services. There are a myriad of ways supporters can make a tax-deductible contribution to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign through December 31st. Those include:



-Visiting www.SalvationArmyLivingston.org

-Texting HOPELC to 41444 to donate via mobile phone

-Calling 517-295-4342

-Starting a Virtual Red Kettle via below link.

-Sending/dropping off cash, a check or money order , made payable to The Salvation Army of Livingston, to: 503 Lake Street, P.O. Box 647, Howell MI 48844. Facebook photo. (JM)