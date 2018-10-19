Donations Sought For Fowlerville K-9 Program

October 19, 2018

An effort is underway in the Fowlerville community to raise money needed for the training of a new police dog.



K-9 Niko of the Fowlerville Police Department retired in June 2018 after six years on the job. Fowlerville Community School District officials saw the importance of using the K-9 Program to keep drugs out of schools, and donated $4,500 toward the purchase and training of a new dog, about a third of the $14,000 cost.



But using that seed money, Sgt. Jeff Soli contacted K-9 Working Dogs International, LLC and in July traveled to Kansas to pick up his new partner, K-9 Hank. After four weeks of training with Sgt. Soli, Hank became certified by National Association of Professional Canine Handlers in September in obedience, searches, tracking, narcotic detection and handler protection.



In order to raise the remaining money, the Fowlerville Village Council has authorized the police department to contact local area businesses and community members to see if there would be any interest in donating to the purchase and training cost of Hank. Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler says the district and community have benefited from the program for the last 14 years, helping to foster a positive relationship between police and students. With that in mind, they are reaching out to the community, whether businesses or individuals, to help contribute toward the costs.



Anyone with questions is asked to contact Chief Tyler or Sgt. Jeff Soli at 517-223-8711.The checks for the donations can be made out to the Fowlerville Police Department and a receipt will be given to the donors. (JK)