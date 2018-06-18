Donations Would Bring Therapy Dog & "Shade Garden" To Hilton Elementary

June 18, 2018

An elementary school in Brighton could receive a therapy dog and additions to its playground under two proposed donations.



At a recent Brighton Area Schools Board of Education meeting, members discussed separate donations that would be made to Hilton Elementary School. The first is a $1,500 donation from Pro-Motion Physical Therapy to help fund the purchase of a therapy dog for the school. The second is a $12,000 donation from Hilton’s PTO to purchase shade structures for the school’s playground.



Any gifts, grants or bequests valued at over $1,000 must be accepted by the board. Superintendent Greg Gray says they’ll take action on that issue at their next meeting, adding school officials appreciate both entities' investment into district students.



If approved, the PTO’s donation would pay for three “umbrella fabric shade” structures to be placed throughout the playground, covering a sandbox, picnic table and a bench. Pro-Motion Therapy’s donation will contribute to the cost of a therapy dog, which averages about $8,000. Gray previously told WHMI the goal is to have a service dog at all schools in the district. Hilton Elementary would become the sixth building to acquire one. (DK)