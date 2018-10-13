Public Recycling Coming To Downtown Brighton

October 13, 2018

Public recycling is being made possible in the City of Brighton.



City of Brighton officials say they’re excited and proud to announce that there will soon be recycling containers throughout the Millpond area. The City received a grant through the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to install seven recycling containers to be used by the public. Visitors to the area will be able to place cans, bottles, and paper in the containers.



Officials say visitors should keep a look out for the green cans with special recycling graphics to be installed soon. (JM)