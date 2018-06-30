Fenton ArtWalk Approaching In July

June 30, 2018

The City of Fenton will showcase the skills of local artists around the downtown area as part of an annual event.



The Fenton ArtWalk is a community event celebrating the arts and showcasing local and regional talent with the visual art, music, entertainment, technology integrated art, and children’s activities. Artists will display their work along the streets of Downtown Fenton or inside participating businesses and at local organizations. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the downtown and restaurants while enjoying the event.



Those interested in showcasing art at the Fenton ArtWalk still have time to do so. Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation is currently accepting applications for artists at the 2018 Fenton ArtWalk, set Saturday, July 14th from 10am to 8pm. Those interested can visit the link to download an artist application. (JM)