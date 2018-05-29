Downtown Howell's "Rock The Block" Kicks Off June 6th

A summer event series highlighting local cuisine and the music scene returns to downtown Howell next month.



“Rock the Block” brings music, food and brews together the first Wednesday of each month in June, July and August in downtown Howell. Now in its 4th year, Howell Main Street COO Cathleen Edgerly says the format of the event is being slightly modified this year to accommodate the increasing number of attendees. Rock the Block will now be held at two street locations for each of its three events.



The summer series begins June 6th with power-pop and rock band, The Stickarounds, performing on State Street from 6 to 8pm. Country band Taylor Tucky will then take the stage on Center Street from 7 to 9pm. Local restaurants, vendors and breweries will be at each location, with an upgraded availability of options and portion sizes. Also new this year is wristbands will not be sold as vendors will be selling directly to consumers.



Edgerly tells WHMI the community has embraced Rock the Block, making the festival one of the most anticipated events of the summer. Edgerly believes the events’ combination of good music, food, friends and weather is what makes Rock the Block so successful. In addition to offering a family-friendly night of fun, Edgerly says the festival has also highlighted the downtown area and helped to support local businesses.



More event information can be found at the link below. (DK)