Drain Replacement Will Close Latson Road On Saturday

May 1, 2018

Road work this weekend will force the closure a section of Latson Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that Latson Road between Golf Club Road and McGunn Road will be shut down to through traffic starting at 6am on Saturday, May 5th and will remain closed until 9 o’clock that evening. The closure is needed for the replacement of two drain crossings under Latson Road and will involve the excavation of full-width trenches to place culverts and then backfill.



Residents whose homes are in the construction will be given access, but all other traffic will need to use a detour route utilizing McGunn, Gulley and Golf Club roads. (JK)