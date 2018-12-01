Alleged Super Drunk Hits Utility Pole, Causes Power Outage

December 1, 2018

A local man involved in an alleged drunk driving crash involving a utility pole has been charged.



The 49-year-old Handy Township man is charged with operating with a BAC of .17% or more, operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons under the influence (pistols), and possession of firearms while under the influence. His name is being withheld pending arraignment, which is scheduled December 6th in 53rd District Court. The charges stem from an incident that happened shortly after 11pm last Monday in which a single vehicle had crashed into a utility pole on westbound Grand River near Owosso Road in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says investigation showed speed and alcohol were involved and the man was traveling westbound on Grand River when his pick-up truck slid off the road and hit a utility pole, snapping it off at the base. The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was unharmed and removed from the truck. The incident caused a power outage in the area and the intersection was closed for hours while DTE crews made repairs. (JM)