Dummy Bomb Found By Two Girls In Lobdell Lake

May 31, 2018

A World War I-era practice bomb was discovered in an Argentine Township lake by two girls as they played a diving game.



10-year-old Paige Burnett and 9-year-old Sage Menzies were pretending to be mermaids in Lobdell Lake, diving deep to search through the mucky lake bottom, when Paige said she felt something unusual. It turned out to be the tail end of the practice bomb. The girls and Sage's mother dragged the 3-foot-long mystery find from the murky water. Paige says they were excited at first, but then got worried. She says she was "so scared" it might explode.



Argentine Township police Sgt. Douglas Fulton says the Michigan State Police's bomb squad came out and drilled a hole in it, but "nothing but mud came out." (JK)