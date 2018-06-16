Eastbound I-96 Lane Closure This Weekend From M-52 to M-59

June 16, 2018

A stretch of freeway in Livingston and Ingham counties will again see a lane closure this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is in the midst of resurfacing 11 miles of freeway as part of a $14 million project that will close the left lane of eastbound I-96 from M-52 near Webberville to M-59 in Howell Township. It will also shut down the Fowlerville entrance ramp to eastbound I-96.



This is expected to be the final of four planned weekend lane closures on that stretch of I-96, which began in the spring. MDOT has been conducting the paving operations on select weekends to try and avoid hitting holidays and major events. They advise drivers to seek alternate routes during the closure, which is scheduled to wrap up at 5am Monday. (JM)