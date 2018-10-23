Emergency Sewer Repairs Underway In City Of South Lyon

October 23, 2018

Emergency repairs are forcing a road closure in the City of South Lyon.



10 Mile Road (Lake Street) west of Pontiac Trial (Lafayette Street) is currently closed for emergency sanitary sewer repairs. The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that westbound 10 Mile Road traffic is being detoured to Whipple Street, while eastbound 10 Mile Road traffic is detoured to Liberty Street.



The repairs are expected to be completed on Friday. (JM)