Evaluation Ordered For Green Oak Teen Charged In School Shooting Threat

April 20, 2018

A psychological exam has been ordered for a local teen charged in connection with a shooting threat at South Lyon High School.



Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered that a forensic psychologist be appointed to evaluate 18-year-old Ryan DeBruyne of Green Oak Township. He’s charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly sending a friend a Snapchat message on February 16th, asking if he would like to re-enact the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead. DeBruyne and the friend both attend South Lyon High School. The friend allegedly responded “no” and reported the message to authorities the next day. Police interviewed DeBruyne and his family, and no firearms were found in DeBruyne’s possession or under his control following a search of the family’s home and vehicles.



Friends, fellow students and their parents have voiced support for DeBruyne, saying he’s not a dangerous person. DeBruyne had been initially held on a $10 (m) million bond, but after a judge reduced it to $100,000 with a 10% cash surety, it was posted and he was released. However, he is required to wear a GPS tether and was ordered to have no contact with potential witnesses. DeBruyne was also initially forbidden to have any access to the internet, but the judge granted him limited and supervised access at the request of his attorney so he can complete school work. A pre-trial conference for DeBruyne was scheduled for May 17th. (JK)