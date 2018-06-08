Evaluation Ordered For Man Charged With Assaulting Officers

June 8, 2018

A Fowlerville man accused of assaulting police officers in an incident where he and a trooper were injured will undergo a competency evaluation.



35-year-old Robert McKee was referred to the state forensic center Wednesday for an evaluation to determine competency and criminal responsibility. He is facing two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.



The charges stem from the April 29th incident, which began when a trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and an officer from the Fowlerville Police Department responded to a call involving a suicidal subject in Handy Township. When they arrived on scene, police say McKee had already injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of the residence. Police say officers were able to make contact with him and call for an ambulance, but when they attempted to render aid, he became combative and moved towards them with the knife. The Fowlerville officer shot the man to stop the threat. One bullet ricocheted and struck the MSP trooper in the leg.



The trooper was reported to be in good condition the day after the incident, while McKee was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A follow-up hearing regarding the results of McKee’s evaluation has been scheduled for July 6th.

