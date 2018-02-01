Event Will Connect Community To Resources & Services

February 1, 2018

An event designed to connect people with needed information, resources and free services is this weekend.



The 11th annual Community Connect will take place Saturday at Parker Middle School on Wright Road from 9am to 2pm. The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee hosts the free event each year to help connect people with needed information, resources and free services in a family friendly environment. About 800 people attended last year.



The event features free haircuts and massages, health screenings, legal consultations, food, clothing, personal care items, haircuts and employment services among others. New services include an expanded employment services section with job opportunities, vision and hearing screenings, the Michigan Child ID program and a mobile mammography screening center.



Community Collaborative Planner Anne Rennie tells WHMI there’s definitely a lot going on but hundreds of dedicated volunteers are on site to welcome guests and help walk people through everything to navigate the different lines and areas. Rennie says Boy Scouts also help out by tagging items that are stored in a room for people, so they can go eat or get a massage without lugging everything around.



Although the event is typically geared to connecting with low income residents, she says all are welcome. There is no registration or criteria required to attend Community Connect and lunch is provided on site, at no cost. Childcare is not provided but various activities will be available for kids. Rennie says those who rely on assisted technology, such as walkers or wheelchairs, should make sure to bring those to the event as there is a lot of walking involved. (JM)