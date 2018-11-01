Event Will Raise Funds For Preservation Of Historic Linden Mill

November 1, 2018

An event this weekend will help raise funds to preserve a structure nearing its 150th anniversary.



The Shiawassee Mills Questers Chapter #420 is inviting the public to attend a fundraiser this Saturday for the preservation of the Linden Mill Building. Located on the Shiawassee River, the mill was built in 1871 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. In between, the dual grist mill and saw mill was rebuilt after suffering a serious fire in 1903.



The building houses the Linden Branch of the Genesee District Library and has been the home of the Linden Mills Historical Society Museum for more than forty years. The Questers have donated to Preservation and Restoration fund for several projects over the years, including, the placement of the Historical Marker in front of the building. Stairs leading to the second floor of the mill which leads to the Linden Historical Society was also a project of the Quester group.



Saturday’s fundraiser will take place at the Loose Center in downtown Linden, from 1 to 4pm, with lunch and dessert provided by Caretel Inns of Linden and Alpine Marketplace. There will also a silent and live auction, with prizes including golf and dinner at Spring Meadows Country Club, a leaf blower and a wine tasting party. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information, call (810)-875-2154. (JK)