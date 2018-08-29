Event Will Help Veterans Organization Stay In "Forever Home"

August 29, 2018

A local nonprofit that trains dogs and pairs them up with veterans- in-need is holding a fundraiser to help complete their training center.



Over the past eight years, Stiggy’s Dogs have connected 150 veterans with service dogs. Executive Director Christine Myran said it could take up to a year to get the dog trained and the owner to a point where adoption is allowed. Originally based in Howell Township, a couple of years ago they purchased what they hoped would be a permanent home in Hamburg Township. As they continue to develop it into the full service training center of their dreams, the organization has run into a financial roadblock while attempting to move through the needed special use permit process, with costs that could run as high as $10,000. With that in mind, supporters have organized the First Annual Stiggy’s Fest fundraiser, a family friendly event to help cover the cost of fees for the permit.



The event will taking place in Hell on September 29th, from 1to 8pm. There will be a pig roast, miniature golf, a DJ, live band, and an agility course for dogs brought out for the afternoon. A silent auction will feature prizes donated from local businesses and time at vacation houses donated by residents. T-shirts are being sold online now in support of the fundraiser. Any funds raised above the needs for the permit process will go into supporting Stiggy’s Dogs regular operations. More information on the festival can be found through the link below. (JK)