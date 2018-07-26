Exam Continues Next Week For Genoa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

July 26, 2018

A Genoa Township man facing attempted murder charges remains held on a $1 (m) million bond while a judge decides if he should stand trial.



50-year-old Michael Troy Mapes appeared in 53rd District Court this week for an exam on charges including assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, arson-preparing to burn a building, and resisting/assaulting a police officer. Prosecutors also recently added a felony firearms charge, which would carry a mandatory two year prison sentence. Mapes had previously been referred to the state forensic center where it was determined he was competent to stand trial.



Mapes was arrested following an incident that began April 9th when Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call of a possible armed suicidal subject at a residence off of Brighton Road in Genoa Township. Mapes had already fled the area when they arrived. Early the next morning, the Sheriff's Office received a second call from Mapes’ wife that she had awakened to find him pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. She said he had a lighter in his hand and a rifle slung over his shoulder.



The 41-year-old and her two children ages 12 and 14 were able to flee the residence, but while doing so heard a gunshot and Mapes yelling. Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and attempted to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. When he attempted to leave the area in his vehicle, he was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit and physical altercation with deputies on scene.



His exam is set to be continued July 31st so that Judge Suzanne Geddis can determine if there is enough evidence to bind the case over to circuit court. If convicted, Mapes could be sentenced to life in prison. (JK)