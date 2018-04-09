Competency Exam Ordered For Woman Who Threatened Local Family

April 9, 2018

A woman who allegedly threatened acts of violence against a local family has been referred for a competency evaluation.



20-year-old Karen Lockwood of Richmond, Michigan recently appeared in 53rd District Court, at which time a judge referred her to the state forensic center for a competency exam and evaluation relative to criminal responsibility.



Lockwood, who is charged in two separate cases, is facing counts of unlawful posting of a message, communicating with another via computer/internet to commit a crime and malicious use of a telephone related to an incident on February 12th. In the other case stemming from an incident reported February 25th, Lockwood is charged with false report or threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a felony and malicious use of a telephone in connection.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a social media threats complaint that involved Village Elementary School in Hartland Township. The initial report revealed a suspect was threatening a family from the Hartland area through Facebook messenger and by sending text messages to a family member's phone. Lockwood reportedly threatened “shooting up the school" where members of the family were students and burning the family's house down.



During the investigation, detectives learned that Lockwood had established numerous fictitious social media accounts, email accounts and internet based phone numbers to communicate the threats and conceal her identity. The Office says it was determined the suspect had no means to carry out the threats.



Lockwood has been lodged in the Livingston County Jail. At her most recent hearing, District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis denied a motion to reduce Lockwood’s $50,000 cash/surety bond. Lockwood returns to court May 4th for a follow-up hearing regarding the results of the competency evaluation. (JM/DK)