Exhibit Featuring Michigan Scenes Opens Friday In Genoa Twp.

July 9, 2018

An exhibit created by some of the state’s top artists will go on public display in Livingston County starting this weekend.



Called, “Michigan Scapes,” the exhibit opens this Friday, July 13th at 6pm at the Secunda Museum at Cleary University in Genoa Township. Original artwork depicting the natural beauty of Michigan will be on display through Thursday, August 2. Hosted by the Brighton Art Guild, "Michigan Scapes" is a new, competitive exhibition featuring 60 paintings by 48 artists from around the state. The show is a visual travel tour of Michigan scenes; from Tahquamenon Falls in the Upper Peninsula to rural farms across the state to downtown Detroit.



Each work includes a compelling personal short narrative by the artist that references the depicted Michigan scene. Professor Emeritus Jim Nawara of Wayne State University served as juror and selected the works from over 200 entries. The public is welcome at a free opening reception this Friday from 6 to 830pm.

You’ll find additional details through the link below.



Artists Included in Michigan Scapes Ralph Anunziata, Denise Willing-Booher, William Brody, Linda Burtraw, Winnie Chrzanowski, Thomas Conner, Brian Cossey, Brian Creary, Ann Marie Curley, John Diephouse, Sandra Difazio, Jane Ditri, Edward Duff, Richard Everly, Sally Feil, Lori Feldpausch, Jan Gongloff, Sarah Grusin, Margie Guyot, Heiner Hertling, Deb Hosier, Mario Inchaustegui, Kathleen Kalinowski, Wanchuan Kesler, Beverly Koivunen, James Kowalczyk, David Larkins, Betty Lewis, James Lounsbury, Alan Maciag, Michael McCleer, Thomas McDole, Kim kwaz McKerracher, Kathleen McNamee, Tempest NeuCollins, Chris Ozminski, Robert Perrish, Cindy Rashid, Lisa Richter, Diane Roach Smith, Gayle Sanchirico, Mary Hertler Tallman, Michael Todoroff, Harry Villalonga, Michael Volker, Jill Stefani Wagner, Marty Walker, Jack White