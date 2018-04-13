Expansion Project Complete For LACASA Collection

April 13, 2018

Additional space has been added to a local charity boutique, allowing it to further grow its mission of helping victims of abuse.



An expansion project for the LACASA Collection was recently completed, growing the upscale resale store by 1,400-square-feet. The now 6,400-square-foot shop is located off of M-59 in Howell in the Kroger/Crossroads Town Center. The added space will allow the store to accept more donations, provide a comfortable shopping setting for men and a center space where kids can play while parents shop.



100% of the store’s proceeds directly return to the LACASA Center to fund programs for local victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence. Retail Director Danial Jones says the boutique not only provides sustainable funding for the non-profit organization, but also serves as a place where LACASA clients can shop with dignity. It offers clothing, furniture, home décor, kitchenware and jewelry.



LACASA Chief Communications Officer Robin O’Grady says since the store opened, "tears have been shed on both sides of the cash register." Speaking of the empowerment and new start the store helps to provide, she reflects on LACASA clients that have come in to shop for clothing to wear to court proceedings involving their abuser, as well as outfits for job interviews and work.



The LACASA Collection first opened in September and construction of the expansion began just six weeks ago after space became available next door. O’Grady tells WHMI they are humbled by the support they’ve received from community members, shoppers, donors, businesses and contractors.



LACASA President and CEO Bobette Schrandt says she cannot say enough about the generosity from those that donated their expertise and skills on the project including Lindhout Associates Architects of Brighton, Dexterity Construction Co., Inc. of Howell, Project Director Halsey Pierson, Glover Electric Ltd. of Fowlerville and members of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club.



O'Grady says more volunteers are needed due to the expansion, and hours and scheduling are flexible. Anyone interested can find moer information at the link below. (DK)