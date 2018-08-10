Explorer's Program Open For Youths Interested In Law Enforcement

Applications are being accepted for a program that helps steer young adults towards a career in law enforcement.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Explorer Program provides an opportunity for youths ages 14 to 20 to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement for themselves. During meeting time, Explorers will participate in K-9 and Bomb Squad demonstrations, sit with 911 operators, tour the Michigan State Police crime lab and training facility, and visit the Livingston County Jail. Each year they put their training and skills to the test in the Annual State Competition where compete for the Governor’s Cup. Participants in the program are required to attend the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Advisory Committee Academy one time within the first 2 years joining. The Academy is a week-long para-military style boot camp to give Explorer’s a taste of what attending the police academy is like.



Applicants must be at least a freshman in high school and have a minimum grade point average of 2.0. They must be honest, have integrity, and maintain appropriate school attendance and behavior. A letter of recommendation is recommended, but not required. Space is limited and only those with serious interest should apply. A copy of the application can be found below. Once completed, it can be emailed to Deputy Brad Neff at bneff@livgov.com. Contact him for more information at 517-540-7984. The deadline to apply is August 31st. (MK)