Extra Patrols Planned As Part Of Impaired Driving Crackdown

October 24, 2018

Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired drivers with stepped up patrols locally and across the state.



October is an especially deadly time of year for alcohol and drug-related crashes according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. Officers from approximately 100 police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police will be taking part in the crackdown that started October 18th and runs through November 4th. Motorists are being advised to drive sober as officers will be conducting strict, stepped up enforcement to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.



OHSP Communication Strategist Kari Arend tells WHMI there will be extra patrols on roadways in certain designated areas where higher crash numbers are reported and its important motorists know ahead of time to make informed decisions if out celebrating during fall activities, tailgating or Halloween parties. Arend says there are several more impaired driving campaigns planned with stepped up patrols. She says they analyze statistics and data to determine when there unfortunately is a rise in the number of fatal, alcohol-related crashes and October is one of those times.



Arend says the month of October saw the third highest number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes in Michigan between 2011 and 2016, with 151 total. Only the months of August (167) and July (159) saw a higher number of fatal crashes. October was also the fourth highest month for the number of drug-involved fatal crashes during the same six-year period, with 84 total. (JM)