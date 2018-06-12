Project Cost Increases For New 911 Central Dispatch Facility

Livingston County’s new 911 Central Dispatch Facility is moving toward construction, following the acceptance of bids for the project that officials say will cost a little more than originally planned.



The overall probable project cost was first estimated at $6.3 million, but has been revised to $6.5 million, which will be paid for in full from Central Dispatch reserves. The final numbers include architectural, municipal and utility fees, in addition to Information Technology and other miscellaneous costs, as construction alone will cost approximately $5.4 million.



On Monday, the county’s General Government and Health & Human Services Committee reviewed and approved a resolution authorizing the revised project cost and the acceptance of bids recommended by Construction Manager JS Vig. The new facility will be built directly behind the current building and parking lot on Highlander Way, and the old building will be demolished once operations are moved.



The original facility was constructed in the 1970s’ and first served as a district court, then was later converted into the 911 center. Due to an increase in volumes and staffing, Central Dispatch has since outgrown the building, which also does not meet current security standards or requirements.



Planning for the new facility has been ongoing since the beginning of 2015. Project leaders have said the goal is to complete construction by spring of 2019. (DK)