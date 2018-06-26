Fatal Crash Shuts Down Unadilla Road Monday Afternoon

June 26, 2018

Local authorities say a Pinckney man was killed in a crash in Gregory Monday afternoon.



The Unadilla Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash and vehicle fire involving a van that struck a tree on Unadilla Road in Gregory around 4:30pm. Unadilla Road was subsequently shut down to traffic at Doyle Road as well as Church Street during the evening rush hour. Police say a male believed to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has been identified as a 62-year-old resident of Pinckney and that his family has been notified. They did not release the man's name. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



The Unadilla Township Police Department was assisted on scene by the Unadilla Township Fire Department as well as crash investigators from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamburg Township Police Department.



Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Unadilla Township Police Department at 734-498-2325 or police@unadillapolice.org. (JM)